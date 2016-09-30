Debate Commission: Trump’s Mic Had ‘Issues’

Donald Trump’s complaints about a malfunctioning microphone during the first debate with Hillary Clinton Sept. 26 may have merit. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) released a terse statement acknowledging audio issues for the GOP candidate that night in Hempstead, N.Y.

“Regarding the first debate, there were issues regarding Donald Trump’s audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall,” the commission said.

The non-profit, non-partisan CPD was established in 1987 to, in its own words, “ensure that debates, as a permanent part of every general election, provide the best possible information to viewers and listeners. Its primary purpose is to sponsor and produce debates for the United States presidential and vice presidential candidates and to undertake research and educational activities relating to the debates.”

The co-chairmen are Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. and Michael D. McCurry.

The commission did not respond to an email at presstime, on short notice, looking to elaborate on its statement.

Following the debate, Trump mentioned a “defective” microphone and wondered if he was given a malfunctioning one on purpose.

Clinton later countered, “Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night.”

Clinton and Trump again face off Oct. 9.