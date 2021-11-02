Documentary Plus Picks Up Distribution on Samsung TV Plus

Non-fiction programmer Documentary Plus said its free ad-supported streaming channel is now available via Samsung TV Plus.

The channel can be accessed by the Samsung TV Plus app in Samsung’s Smart Hub without subscriptions, log-ins or fees.

“FAST channels are the most disruptive thing to happen to television since cable, and nobody has a bigger footprint or audience than Samsung,” said Bryn Mooser, Documentary Plus CEO and founder. “This is a big moment for Documentary Plus and the nonfiction industry as a whole, with nearly every household in America having access to the world's best documentaries for free.”

The Documentary Plus free ad-supported streaming channel is also available via Vizio SmartCast, Xumo and LG. Documentary Plus content is also available on demand on Apple TV, Amazon, Roku, mobile devices and at www.docplus.com .

Documentary Plus launched as an ad supported on demand streaming service in January. The average users watches 80 minutes of content.

Samsung TV Plus provides 180 free channels of programming and is pre-installed on 2016-2021 model Samsung Smart TV. Samsung TV Plus can also be downloaded onto some Samsung smartphones and tablets.