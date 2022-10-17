‘Doc Martin’ Season Ten on Acorn TV October 17

The season ten premiere of Doc Martin, with Martin Clunes playing the saturnine medic, premieres on Acorn TV Monday, October 17. Two episodes stream that night, with one debuting weekly thereafter. It is the final season.

Dramedy Doc Martin showcases a surly and self-centered medic. At the end of season nine, Doc decided that he would resign as the GP in the fishing village of Portwenn, after his career was scrutinized by the General Medical Council because of his fear of blood. A year has passed since Martin resigned his medical license, and his wife, Louisa (Caroline Catz), is now the one seeing patients, while he looks after their two young children and indulges in his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table.

“But does the Doc truly never want to practice medicine again?” wonders Acorn TV.

The cast includes Dame Eileen Atkins, Ian McNeice, Joe Absolom and John Marquez.

Acorn will feature the documentary Doc Martin – A Celebration on December 26, and a Christmas special on December 31.

Doc Martin is produced by Philippa Braithwaite. The executive producer is Mark Crowdy and the directors are Nigel Cole, Philip John and Kate Cheeseman.

The show was initially to conclude after season nine.

Acorn TV has offered a trailer for the final season. Acorn is part of AMC Networks.

Doc Martin airs on ITV in the UK. ■