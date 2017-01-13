Brit Drama ‘Doc Martin’ Done After Season Nine

The public television drama Doc Martin will continue through seasons eight and nine and then will wrap, said its creators. Starring Martin Clunes, the British show is centered on a grumpy big-city doctor who ends up plying his trade in a small fishing village.

American Public Television says season eight should be on in late 2017 or early 2018 and season nine in late 2019 or early 2020. Produced by Buffalo Pictures, it airs on ITV in the U.K. and debuted in the U.S. in 2007.

“We’ve had the most incredible time making this show that we love and care deeply for, and feel very privileged,” said executive producers Philippa Braithwaite and Mark Crowdy. “We’d like to thank our audience around the world for coming on this great journey with us and really hope you enjoy these next two seasons and think they’re the best yet. It’s certainly what we’re aiming for!”

Seasons one through seven are available on public television and for streaming on Acorn TV.