'Do, Re & Mi' Premieres on Amazon Prime

Kristen Bell animated show Do, Re & Mi, featuring three musical birds who are best friends, debuts on Amazon Prime Sept. 17. Bell, Jackie Tohn and Luke Youngblood voice the birds.

“Featuring delightful adventures and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat, and see how music helps solve every problems!” says Amazon.

Bell has been in House of Lies and The Good Place. She and Tohn executive produce with Michael Scharf and Ivan Askwith, and Nicolas Atlan and Terry Kalagian of Gaumont.

Tohn was in the cast on Netflix comedy Glow and was a contestant on American Idol in season eight. Tohn and Scharf created the show, which starts with an adventure and ends with a song. Bell performs some of the original tracks.

Targeting pre-schoolers, Do, Re & Mi is a production of Amazon Studios and Gaumont.

“This series will be such a wonderful addition to our Amazon Kids preschool portfolio and we couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Gaumont and the musical talents of this producing team,” said Melissa Wolfe, head of kids programming, Amazon Studios, when Amazon greenlit the project two years ago. “In addition to its beautiful storytelling and character design, the show takes an innovative approach to musical curriculum which will inspire our youngest customers to create their own language around music.”