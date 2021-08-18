NBC Gives ‘Family Game Fight’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 15.

An NBC promo for Family Game Fight, starring Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, tops our ranking. Two other traditional broadcasters promote similarly light primetime fare: ABC and Fox hype, respectively, Bachelor in Paradise in third place and Fantasy Island in fourth.

Meanwhile, Hallmark Channel gives some love to the new season of its romance drama Chesapeake Shores in second place and Food Network whets viewers’ appetites for the Kal Penn-hosted Money Hungry in fifth.

Notably, the Fantasy Island spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (121), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Family Game Fight, NBC

Impressions: 237,912,639

Interruption Rate: 1.42%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,387,347

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $264,986

2) Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 209,342,135

Interruption Rate: 5.82%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,038,186

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Bachelor in Paradise, ABC

Impressions: 190,072,548

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,046,803

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $292,870

4) Fantasy Island, Fox

Impressions: 176,257,070

Interruption Rate: 1.06%

Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $219,056

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $716,556

5) Money Hungry, Food Network

Impressions: 151,077,546

Interruption Rate: 1.13%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $499,6031

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $74,494

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).