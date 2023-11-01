DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fresh Prince Reunite at ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’

DJ Jazzy Jeff (l.) and Will Smith in 2022 at the premiere of Peacock series ‘Bel-Air.’

DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince reunite when A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop happens on CBS. The concert special airs Sunday, December 10 and also streams on Paramount Plus.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince were a rap duo from Philadelphia that came to be in the mid ‘80s. Jeff Townes is DJ Jazzy Jeff. Will Smith parlayed his Fresh Prince character into the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was on NBC from 1990 to 1996. He became a fixture in big-time feature films as well, including Men in Black, Independence Day, I Am Legend, Aladdin and King Richard.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince songs include “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

The 50 Years of Hip Hop event tapes November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Other performers include Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Digable Planets, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, Talib Kweli, MC Lyte, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., YG and Yo-Yo.

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of Two One Five Entertainment, Dionne Harmon, Claudine Joseph, LL Cool J, Fatima Robinson and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are executive producers. Marcelo Gama directs the special.