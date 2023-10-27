LL Cool J, Arrested Development, Cypress Hill, Queen Latifah To Perform at ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’
CBS airs the event, taped at YouTube Theater in L.A., December 10
LL Cool J, Arrested Development, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Big Daddy Kane, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Remy Ma and Digable Planets are on the list of performers at A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus Sunday, December 10.
The special tapes November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The theater is located at Hollywood Park, a sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood, California.
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of Two One Five Entertainment, Dionne Harmon, Claudine Joseph, LL Cool J, Fatima Robinson and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are executive producers. Marcelo Gama directs the special.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid