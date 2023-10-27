LL Cool J, Arrested Development, Cypress Hill, Queen Latifah To Perform at ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’

LL Cool J, Arrested Development, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Big Daddy Kane, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Remy Ma and Digable Planets are on the list of performers at A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus Sunday, December 10.

The special tapes November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The theater is located at Hollywood Park, a sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood, California.

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of Two One Five Entertainment, Dionne Harmon, Claudine Joseph, LL Cool J, Fatima Robinson and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are executive producers. Marcelo Gama directs the special.

Last month, MTV’s VMAs also celebrated 50 years of hip hop.