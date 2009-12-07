'Divorce Court', 'Judge Alex' Renewed Through 2011-12

Twentieth’s Judge Alex and Divorce Court have both been renewed through the 2011-12 season, said Greg Meidel, president of News Corp.-owned Twentieth Television.

For 2010-11, each program is cleared in 75% of the country and in the top 15 markets, including on the Fox Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago.

Divorce Court, presided over by Lynn Toler, is now in its eleventh season. The show has recently featured some infamous faces, including former child actor Gary Coleman and disgraced preacher Ted Haggard. Judge Alex, hosted by former Florida Circuit Court Judge Alex Ferrer, is in its fifth season.

Twentieth Television also is currently offering off-Nat Geo Dog Whisperer to stations for fall 2010 and off-FX It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for fall 2011, as well as renewing Fox’s Family Guy for a second cycle. The company also is marketing Family Guy spin-off, American Dad, for a possible 2011 launch.