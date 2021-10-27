Disney’s Hulu, General Entertainment Reorganizes Marketing, Creative Group

Erin Weir and Barrie Gruner take on new responsibilities at Hulu and Disney General Entertainment

The Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu and General Entertainment division announced a reorganization of the group reporting to Shannon Ryan, president of content marketing for Hulu and General Entertainment.

Aaron Goldman was named executive VP, creative marketing for ABC & General Entertainment. Goldman, who had been a senior VP, will also lead a center of excellence for all brands including ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals and Onyx Collective.

Erin Weir was named executive VP, marketing ABC & General Entertainment. She adds responsibilities for ABC News, Disney Television Studios and syndication to her portfolio.

Barrie Gruner was named executive VP of Hulu Originals Marketing & Publicity, adding Onyx Collective to her responsibilities. Spencer Peeples was named senior VP for Hulu Originals Marketing and Awards and will also lead an awards center of excellence. Gruner and Peeples had both been VPs.

Naomi Bulochnikov, senior VP, communications and publicity for ABC & General Entertainment, adds ABC News, Disney Television Studios and syndication to her responsibilities.

“This new structure will allow us to break down silos so we can better support our teams and vast content portfolio. By unifying the marketing and PR areas across all of our great brands, we will establish clarity for our organization, foster greater collaboration and create even more opportunities for all of us to succeed,” said Ryan in a memo to staff.

Joe Ortiz, senior VP, marketing, Freeform, will continue to lead all marketing and strategy for Freeform, including creative, on and off-air design, digital, experiential, and owned assets, and Kristen Graham, senior VP, talent relations, and her team will continue leading talent relations for ABC Entertainment.