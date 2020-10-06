Disney/ABC Renews 'Tamron Hall' for Season 3

Just weeks into the debut of season two, Disney has renewed daytime talker Tamron Hall for a third season, said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, on Tuesday.

“I’ve just learned because of the TamFam, because of you, you in the virtual audience, you wherever you are, ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ has been picked up for a third season. And that means we will be on through the year 2022. In these challenging times that we’re all facing, to be on for a whole other season, to be with the TamFam, to grow the TamFam through the year ’22 and beyond, I’m just so grateful. So I just wanted to thank you for everything,” said Hall at the start of Tuesday’s show.

Tamron Hall airs on the ABC-owned stations in the nation’s largest markets, including WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD Raleigh-Durham and KFSN Fresno. Station groups that air the show in the rest of the country still need to renew the program.

“Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season,” said William Burton, SVP, syndication, daytime and sports, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “From exclusive news-making interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the ‘Tamron Hall’ show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.”

In the week ended September 20, the last full week for which national syndication ratings are available, Tamron Hall averaged a 0.8 live plus same day national household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Under new executive producer and showrunner Candi Carter, who took the reins in March, Tamron Hall has had such guests as former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who came out as bisexual on the show’s second-season premiere. Also appearing have been movie star Chris Evans, who discussed his social mishap while encouraging everyone to vote, and singer Melissa Etheridge, who this summer lost her son to a drug overdose.

“‘Tamron Hall’ provides a current and relevant platform for people to come tell their stories,” said Candi Carter, executive producer and showrunner, also in a statement. “I’m thrilled that now we’ll have more opportunities to tell great stories and be an exciting daytime destination.”

After shooting new episodes from Hall’s New York City home starting last spring, Tamron Hall returned to the studio for season two, although with the host and the limited crew operating under social-distancing measures and wearing masks when appropriate.

