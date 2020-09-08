'Tamron Hall' Gets Second Run on OWN

Disney’s syndicated talk strip, Tamron Hall, is getting a second run on cable network OWN starting Monday, Sept. 14, which also is the day season two of the talker premieres. OWN will air new episodes of the talker two days after they air in first-run syndication.

“Tamron is a dynamic host and an incomparable journalist. She delves into important conversations that matter to OWN viewers and we are so excited to have her as a part of our daytime lineup,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN, in a statement.

“Having Oprah's engaged and passionate OWN viewers join us at our table is both meaningful and a privilege, especially during this moment in history where conversations matter more than ever before,” Hall said, also in a statement. Hall joined Winfrey earlier this year on Winfrey’s Vision 2020 live tour.

New episodes of Tamron Hall will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 8am and 1pm ET/PT; Season one episodes of the show will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 9am and 2pm ET/PT.