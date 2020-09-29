Syndication Ratings: 'Drew' Debuts Into Tough Pandemic Environment

CBS Television Distribution’s The Drew Barrymore Show debuted in the week ended Sept. 20 to a 0.7 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, making it the third-highest talk premiere since 2017 behind both of 2019’s rookies: NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall.

Premiering during the pandemic without the benefit of an in-studio audience, Drew faces a much more challenging environment than either Clarkson or Hall, and in general, it’s increasingly difficult to gather an audience in daytime on linear TV. Additionally, the show was preempted at least 19 times in the country’s top 63 markets during the week.

Overall, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan topped the talkers, breaking a tie with CTD’s Dr. Phil with a steady 1.9, holding 100% of its premiere-week audience. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led at a 0.9.

Dr. Phil, with its 19th season premiere, dipped 5% to a 1.8.

NBCU’s Maury came in third with a 1.0 for the seventh straight week. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos followed with a 0.9 for the eighth week in a row, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which rolled out its new season and rallied 13%.

Warner Bros.’ embattled Ellen DeGeneres eroded 11% during the week to a new series-low 0.8, down 56% from the same week last year.

National ratings for Ellen’s new season, which didn’t begin until Sept. 21, will not be available until next week. However, in the 56 metered markets, Ellen’s season premiere, which opened with an apology from DeGeneres about the reported toxic work environment at the show that bears her name, opened even with last year in households at a 2.0 rating/6 share weighted metered market average on Monday, Sept. 21. The show’s ratings steadily declined every day after that, eventually losing a total of 45% between Monday and Friday, ending at a 1.1/4. DeGeneres was absent on Friday and her former deejay and now co-executive producer Stephen “Twitch” Boss filled in.

Across the five days, Ellen averaged a 1.5 rating/5 share, up 36% from its lead in but down 25% from its year-ago time periods

Disney’s Tamron Hall launched its sophomore season under new executive producer Candi Carter with a 33% gain to a nine-week high 0.8. The big move was ignited by a headline-making exclusive with failed Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, which also had not premiered yet, held its ground at a 0.8, tying Ellen and Tamron. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, still in reruns, stayed at a 0.7 for the eighth straight week. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which premiered season 12, was stable at its series-low 0.6 for a tenth consecutive week.

CTD’s The Doctors, which premiered with new host Dr. Ian Smith on TKTK, lost 25% to a new series-low 0.3, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which remained at a 0.3 for a third straight week.

NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stood pat at its series-low 0.2 for a second straight week.

CTD’s Judge Judy, got off to a good start in the show’s 25th and final season, leading all of syndication and overruling all objections to rise 6% to an eight-week high 5.7.

CTD’s Hot Bench, which has been moved on several CBS owned stations to make way for Drew Barrymore, eased 11% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slipped 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and NBCU’s Judge Jerry, entering its second season, were unchanged at a 0.9 and a 0.7, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court climbed 17% to a 0.7, tying Jerry. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court remained at a 0.3, tying Trifecta’s Protection Court, which jumped 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition remained tied for the magazine lead in the week that led up to the Primetime Emmys, with both shows improving 5% to a 2.2. NBCU’s Access Hollywood had the group’s biggest increase, adding 13% to a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 0.8 for the seventh straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV both ran into numerous sports and news preemptions and each gave back 14% to tie at a 0.6.

Fox’s Dish Nation was flat at a 0.3 for the third week in a row, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page pulled back 67% to a 0.1.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 4% to a 5.3. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! tied at a 5.0, rebounding 11% and 19%, respectively.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less stayed put at a 0.9 for the eighth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a steady 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.7 for a second week.

NBCU’s off-net strip Dateline dropped 10% to a 0.9, while NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD stayed at a 0.7 for the fourth week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, Disney’s Last Man Standing and Modern Family, and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men were all on par with the prior week’s 2.7, 1.8, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs grew 11% to a 1.0, while SPT’s Seinfeld, Disney’s Family Guy, Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s Black-ish all broke even at a 0.9, 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly dropped 13% to a new series-low 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which held for an 11th straight week.