Fox Renews 'Dr. Oz' Through 2022-23

The Fox Television Stations have renewed Sony Pictures Television’s The Dr. Oz Show through the 2022-23 television season, taking the show through season 14.

“I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time,” said show host Dr. Mehmet Oz in a statement.

The show will continue to air on Fox-owned stations in top markets across the country, including

WNYW New York, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles, WFLD Chicago, WTXF Philadelphia, KDFW/KDFI Dallas-Ft Worth, KTVU San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, WTTG Washington DC, KRIV/KTXH Houston.

“Fox Television stations renewing The Dr. Oz Show for seasons 13 and 14 underscores the on-going value the show delivers for local broadcast stations,” said John Weiser, president of first-run television for Sony Pictures Television.

"The lengths to which Mehmet Oz goes above and beyond for local stations is unmatched in the industry, so we’re glad to be extending the show. And he still takes Aetna, right?” said Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming, Fox Television Stations, also in a statement.

The Dr. Oz Show has been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, producing 55 original shows during the height of the epidemic, reaching 22 million viewers. In the week ended Aug. 30, Dr. Oz was steady at a 0.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The show premieres season 12 on Monday, Sept. 14.

“We are so excited to be back in Season 12 with all new shows focused on the issues viewers care most about – from providing Oz’s take on breaking Covid-19 news to stories of racial injustice to bias in healthcare to big newsmaker and celebrity interviews,” said Executive Producer Amy Chiaro, also in a statement.

Cleared in more than 99 percent of the country, The Dr. Oz Show is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The show is executive produced by Amy Chiaro and co-executive produced by Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich.