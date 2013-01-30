Disney/ABC Renews 'Katie' for Second Season
Disney/ABC renewed Katie Couric's new talk show for a second
season on Wednesday.
Disney/ABC cleared Katie among its existing stations in over
95% of the country, which include the ABC owned station group. The show also
airs on stations from broadcast groups including Allbritton Communications,
Belo Corporation, Cox Media Group, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, LIN
Broadcasting, Media General, Meredith, Raycom, Scripps Howard Broadcasting,
Sinclair and Young Broadcasting, among others.
The syndicated talker has averaged a 1.9 HH rating
season-to-date through the week ending Jan. 20, according to Nielsen. Couric's
exclusive interview with Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, which aired Jan. 24,
propelled the show to its best single-day viewership, an average of 3.5 million
viewers.
Katie is among five new syndicated talk shows
that debuted this season, none of which have posted break-out success in the
ratings. NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey and Trisha Goddard, which have averaged a 1.4 and 0.5
ratings season-to-date, respectively, were renewed prior to this week's NATPE
conference in Miami. There's not yet been an official word on the fates of
CTD'S The Jeff Probst Show (0.7
rating season-to-date) or Twentieth's Ricki
Lake (0.7 rating season-to-date).
The second season will be the first full campaign that new executive producer Michael Morrison will helm, having replaced original EP Jeff Zucker in December. Zucker left Katie to be the new president of CNN Worldwide.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.