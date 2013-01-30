Disney/ABC Renews 'Katie' for Second Season

Disney/ABC renewed Katie Couric's new talk show for a second

season on Wednesday.

Disney/ABC cleared Katie among its existing stations in over

95% of the country, which include the ABC owned station group. The show also

airs on stations from broadcast groups including Allbritton Communications,

Belo Corporation, Cox Media Group, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, LIN

Broadcasting, Media General, Meredith, Raycom, Scripps Howard Broadcasting,

Sinclair and Young Broadcasting, among others.

The syndicated talker has averaged a 1.9 HH rating

season-to-date through the week ending Jan. 20, according to Nielsen. Couric's

exclusive interview with Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, which aired Jan. 24,

propelled the show to its best single-day viewership, an average of 3.5 million

viewers.

Katie is among five new syndicated talk shows

that debuted this season, none of which have posted break-out success in the

ratings. NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey and Trisha Goddard, which have averaged a 1.4 and 0.5

ratings season-to-date, respectively, were renewed prior to this week's NATPE

conference in Miami. There's not yet been an official word on the fates of

CTD'S The Jeff Probst Show (0.7

rating season-to-date) or Twentieth's Ricki

Lake (0.7 rating season-to-date).

The second season will be the first full campaign that new executive producer Michael Morrison will helm, having replaced original EP Jeff Zucker in December. Zucker left Katie to be the new president of CNN Worldwide.