Disney/ABC Extends Netflix Deal, Cuts One With Amazon

Disney-ABC Television Group extended its licensing deal with Netflix for a range of broadcast and cable programming -- but is withholding current-season fare longer than under their previous agreement -- and announced a pact to provide more than 800 episodes to Amazon.com's Prime streaming-video service.

Netflix will add new series and TV movies from Disney-ABC and secured the rights to continue to stream hundreds of library episodes from ABC Studios, Disney Channel and ABC Family.

However, under the revised deal, episodes from new seasons of Disney-ABC series will be made available to Netflix 30 days after the last episode of each season airs. Previously, under their deal announced in December 2010, Netflix had rights to offer shows as soon as 15 days after initial telecast.

Extended as part of the deal are prior-season episodes of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Desperate Housewives and Private Practice plus all episodes of Lost, Brothers & Sisters and Ugly Betty; ABC Studios' Army Wives; ABC Family series including The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Melissa & Joey and Make It or Break It; and Disney Channel series including Phineas and Ferb, Good Luck Charlie, The Suite Life on Deck and Hannah Montana.

