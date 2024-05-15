Disney Upfront Welcomes Back Bob Iger–and Jimmy Kimmel

Disney’s upfront presentation went on with a connections theme, and Bob Iger himself appeared onstage moments after it began. Emma Stone introduced Iger, Disney CEO, who said it was his first upfront show appearance since 1994.

Iger said he turned up “to express gratitude to the talented creative people” at Disney, and “to share my tremendous optimism” for the company.

“To say a lot has changed since 1994 would be an understatement,” he said, and noted that he was not talking about hair color or clothing.

What hasn’t changed, he added, is that success in the industry is predicated on one thing: “Telling great stories.”

Next up was Rita Ferro, Disney ad president, who first appeared as an animated character next to Peter Griffin on Family Guy, then strolled onstage. She mentioned that “half of the world’s population connects with Disney every day,” and outlined the company’s three priorities: relationships with talent, understanding the audience and “relentless focus on our guests.”

Then Ryan Reynolds came out, talking up Deadpool & Wolverine, out July 26, and his Nat Geo show Underdogs, about the “troublemakers of the animal kingdom.”

When his Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney came out, the two shared that Welcome to Wrexham will advance to season four. “It is a true Cinderella story,” said Reynolds.

He pointed out that McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will do season 17. “We love doing it and I get to work with an incredible cast,” he said, including Kaitlin Olson, who strolled out to speak about new ABC drama High Potential. “It’s such a special story” about a single mother with a knack for solving crimes, she said.

Then it was Jim Gaffigan, sharing his own Disney thoughts, including his favorite ride–the tram back to the hotel.

“You may be wondering why I am here–am I just eye candy?” he said, then shared about a new Hulu comedy special franchise, which begins November 22 with…Jim Gaffigan.

It’s called Laughing Now.

Then it was Jalen Hurts and Quinta Brunson, talking Abbott Elementary and the Philadelphia Eagles, then Jason Kelce, new member of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown team. “I know what it takes to be great–it takes a great team,” he said.

Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears joined him, and said the full Monday Night Football schedule would be released May 15. The opener? Niners-Jets.

Ryan Seacrest was next, sharing how “the greatest of all time,” Serena Williams, would host the ESPYs.

He also spoke about a Bruce Springsteen docuseries called Road Diary on Hulu. On video, Springsteen shared a memory of him and Little Steven getting booted out of Disneyland 40 years ago for a dress code violation.

“The good news is, we’re back!” he said.

The series will be about how the E Street band puts together a tour, and “everything that makes our concerts a personal experience,” said Springsteen.

Then David Muir, World News Tonight anchor, came out, saluting Robin Roberts’ 20 years on Good Morning America. She came out and noted the job he’s done on the evening newscast.

“David, It’s because of your connection with the audience,” she said.

Stephen A. Smith was next, talking about the NBA and the “incredible team at ESPN”, with Chris Paul joining him. Paul will be a guest analyst for the NBA finals.

Nathan Fillion and Chewbacca then came out, speaking (mostly Fillion) about Star Wars show The Acolyte and The Rookie. Chewie missed a cue, which Fillion chalked up as “a Wookie mistake.”

The Acolyte cast, including Carrie-Ann Moss, came onstage. The show starts June 4 on Disney Plus.

Ellen Pompeo shared about her “compelling family drama” Natalia, about an adoption that does not go as planned.

Selena Gomez spoke about the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, on Disney Plus and Disney Channel this year.

Her Only Murders in the Building castmate Steve Martin came out, wondering, “are we just tossed aside?” as Gomez starts the new show. Next out was Martin Short, also of Only Murders, who said, “how dare you do a show without us!”

An Only Murders trailer followed, before Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden came out to discuss Hulu drama Paradise. Marsden plays the former president and Brown the head of security. “It’s got mystery, it’s got heart and drama,” said Marsden.

A trailer of season three of The Bear showed, featuring some “non-negotiable” rules from Carmy about the new restaurant.

Then it was college football, as Vince Young and Adrian Peterson discussed college rivalries. College GameDay will happen overseas for the first time, in Dublin.

The presentation moved on to Marvel, where Katherine Hahn, Joe Locke and Patti Lupone

discussed the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, due out around Halloween.

Dominique Thorne talked up Ironheart, and Charley Fox and Vincent Donofrio discussed Daredevil: Born Again.

“It is unique and dark and intense,” said Donofrio.

Then it was women’s basketball, with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley coming out to share how to construct an undefeated season, before Angela Bassett strolled out.

“Women both in front of and behind the camera are extraordinary forces,” said the star of 9-1-1 and narrator of Nat Geo’s wildlife program Queens.

Kim Kardashian announced three Ryan Murphy series, Doctor Odyssey, Grotesquerie and American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, and Michelle Williams detailed Dying For Sex.

Kerry Washington said she is “always on the hunt for projects that break convention and have a specific point of view,” and shared that Unprisoned and Reasonable Doubt will both be back for season two.

Finally Jimmy Kimmel came out to skewer the industry. “I heard Amazon left you guys on the porch,” he said, a nod to the streamer’s late starting presentation earlier that day.

He said he missed the event two years ago because of Covid, then last year because of the writer’s strike. He lamented not coming up with a good excuse this year.

He then introduced “AI-ger,” a Disney CEO that will be around for a bit. “Bob isn't going anywhere ever again,” said Kimmel. “We uploaded him into the cloud.”

He introduced a new take on The Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette, called The Golden Retriever, then signed off.

“Unless something terrible happens, I’ll see you next year,” said Kimmel.