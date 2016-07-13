Disney Renews ‘Descendants’ Animated Short-Form Series

Disney is counting on its new generation of very bad villains doing very good business.

Disney Channel has renewed the short-form animated series Descendants: Wicked World for a second season. The series now lives on Disney Channel, the Disney Channel app, VOD and YouTube.

Related: 'Frozen' Goes Lego on Disney Channel

The network will run a special on cable Friday night featuring six episodes of Descendants: Wicked World.

During the special a new character will be introduced: CJ, the daughter of Captain Hook. She’s joining the offspring of Malificent, the Evil Queen from Snow White, Jafar and Cruella DeVille on the show.

Related: Disney Sees Big Digital Upfront Gains

The characters originally appeared in the high rated 2015 TV movie Descendants, which aired on Disney Channel. Descendants 2is expected to begin production in the coming months.

Viewers will also be able to test their knowledge of Descendants with Disney Channel Live Play, an interactive viewing experience available via the Disney Channel app on iOS devices during the East Coast and West Coast feeds of the special.

Related: Disney Earnings Up But Below Estimates

A sequel to the first Descendants book, Return to the Isle of the Lost by Melissa de la Cruz, is No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list in the middle grade hardcover category for Disney Publishing.