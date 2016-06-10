Disney Channel Greenlights Sequel to 'Descendants'

The Disney Channel has greenlit Descendants 2, a sequel to its hit movie Descendants featuring the children of famous Disney villains.

The new film begins production this summer for a 2017 premiere.

Returning in starring roles are Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Mitchell Hope. They are being joined by China Anne McClain, who joins the case as Uma, the daughter of the sea witch Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

"Just when you thought 'Happily Ever After' had come to the land of Auradon, Descendants 2 turns the page to reveal a whole new level of mystery and surprise," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer for Disney Channels Worldwide.

Descendants was the No. 1 cable TV movie of 2015 and the fifth highest-rated original movie ever on U.S. cable in total viewers.

Kenny Ortega returns as director, executive producer and choreographer.

Descendants has also spawned a following in publishing. Disney Publishing's Return to the Isle of the Lost, written by Melissa de la Cruz, was No. 2 on the New York Times Best Seller list in its first week. The Isle of the Lost has been on the list for 37 weeks and was No. 1 for 14 weeks.