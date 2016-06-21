'Frozen' Goes Lego on Disney Channel

Disney plans to release a new story featuring the characters from the blockbuster movie Frozen and Disney Channel will air a series of shorts created by Lego Group.

Disney Frozen Northern Lights: Journey to the Lights will be published as a book by Random House in July.

The story, featuring Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristof, Sven and a new character, Little Rock, will be reimagined by Lego Group in four animated shorts and a full compilation airing on Disney Channel in the fall.

The actors who provided the voices of the characters in the film will also voice the shorts.

"Natural phenomenon meets cultural phenomenon in this all new story, Frozen Northern Lights," said Andrew Sugerman, executive VP, Disney Publishing Worldwide. "We're excited to share this new adventure and offer fans great new ways to connect with their favorite characters thanks to a host of related books, digital games and activities."

When Northern Lights is released, Disney will also update the Frozen website with fun activities tied to the new story. The company will also launch a Frozen Instagram account, @DisneyFrozen.

Frozen, released in 2013, grossed $1.27 billion in global box office receipts, making It the highest-grossing animated feature ever. A Frozen special will debut during the holiday season on ABC. A Broadway musical is scheduled to open in in 2018 and an attraction at Disney World’s Epcot opens on June 21.

Watch Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, talk about the project below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VOcLQ8YrWc[/embed]