Disney Promotes Amy Lehman; Ajay Arora Gets Expanded Role

Amy Lehman was promoted to senior VP of ad platforms, part of the Disney Entertainment & ESPN Technology unit.

Lehman, who had been VP, product management, ad platforms, now oversees the product, software engineering, operations and partnerships behind Disney’s advertising platforms.

Disney also said that Ajay Arora is getting added responsibilities as senior VP of commerce, growth and identity. He had been senior VP of product, commerce and experimentation.

In his new role, Arora leads a new team focused on creating more frictionless user experiences and driving subscription, engagement, and monetization across streaming and digital products.

"Ajay and Amy are incredibly talented technologists and strong leaders who will help us continue to build the future of Disney’s media products and businesses,” said Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN. “They, and the world-class teams they lead, will play key roles in how we expand on the foundations we've built and accelerate innovations for our industry-leading commerce and advertising platforms.”

Lehman joined Disney from Hulu in 2019. Before that she was with Adobe.

Arora joined Disney in 2021 from Netflix. Before that he was with Amazon’s Audible unit.