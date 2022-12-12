Disney Plus Moving Forward on 'Witch Mountain' Series
Reimagining of 'Escape to Witch Mountain', about two gifted teens in a tight spot
Disney Plus has greenlit a pilot for Witch Mountain, which it calls a reimagining of the film franchise. It follows a pair of teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.
Isabell Gravit and Levi Miller play the teens Tia and Ben. Bryce Dallas Howard will play Tia’s mother Audrey. Bianca “b” Norwood and Jackson Kelly are also in the cast.
Escape to Witch Mountain, based on the novel of the same name, came out in 1975. It’s about two orphaned siblings with extraordinary psychic power who are abducted by a greedy millionaire. Sequels, including Return to Witch Mountain, followed.
Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas co-wrote the new project pilot and are executive producers. Augustine Frizzell will direct and is executive producer on the pilot. John Fox and John Davis of Davis Entertainment are executive producing along with Gary Marsh.
The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature. ■
