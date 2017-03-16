Syfy Orders Season Four of '12 Monkeys'

Syfy has renewed original series 12 Monkeys for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The fourth season will wrap up the series.

The series’ 10-episode third season will premiere over three consecutive nights, from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT. The first four episodes will premiere on Friday, with three episodes airing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Atlas Entertainment, 12 Monkeys, developed by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, is based on the 1995 Golden Globe-winning film of the same name.

“12 Monkeys has a dedicated and enthusiastic fan base thanks to the epic storytelling by Terry Matalas, and the stellar cast and crew,” said Jeff Wachtel, president, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We are thrilled to be able to offer fans an opportunity to binge the third season as a reward for their lasting support, and we couldn’t be more excited to see where Terry takes us with the final chapter of this fabulous story in the fourth season.”

Season 3 will continue the journey of James Cole (Aaron Stanford), a man sent back in time to eradicate the source of a deadly plague, and his partner, virologist Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull). While attempting to untangle a conspiracy that's been spun throughout centuries, the duo embark on a search across time to find the man responsible for the apocalypse—a time traveler who calls himself the Witness.

Matalas, who also has an overall deal with UCP, will make his directorial debut with the season 3 premiere.

“Universal Cable Productions and Syfy have given us the opportunity to tell an ambitious, emotional story with a beginning, middle and an end–if not always in that order,” said Matalas. “I couldn't be more grateful for their faith and support. Like our fans who may want to turn their clocks ahead to see what we've got in store, I only wish I could turn mine back to relive this incredible experience over again.”

Original film producer Charles Roven and Richard Suckle of Atlas Entertainment, along with David Grossman, are executive producers.