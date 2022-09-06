Disney Plus Day Happens September 8

Disney Plus Day, which sees the streaming network celebrate itself with a batch of premieres, happens Thursday, September 8. Disney Plus, with 152.1 million subscribers, debuts a vast array of series and films that day. Those include Cars on the Road, a series that is a spinoff of hit movie franchise Cars, with Owen Wilson voicing Lightning McQueen; Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, the National Geographic series showing animals in the wild; and Growing Up, a Brie Larson docuseries that explores the complexities of adolescence through ten coming of age stories.

Also premiering that day are sing-alongs for Frozen and Frozen 2, and Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder, along with Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, about the making of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series; and Pinocchio, a Robert Zemeckis film with Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Disney Plus Day, which debuted in 2021, coinciding with the second anniversary of the streaming network, has many other series and films premiering September 8. Disney Plus debuted November 12, 2019. ■