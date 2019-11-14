Disney+ Claims 10 Million Sign-ups on First Day

Disney+ has surpassed 10 million sign ups in less than two full days after its launch Tuesday morning, a short Disney press release stated.

To put the impressive benchmark in comparison, Hulu—which launched in 2007, didn’t surpass 10 million users until 2016. Netflix, which was founded in 1997 as an online DVD rental outfit, didn’t add its 10 millionth customer until 2009.

Another benchmark: Disney+ also tallied 3.2 million app downloads on launch day.

As for the $7-a-month Disney+ service, it launched Tuesday in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Disney was apparently caught off guard a bit by the volume of sign-ups, attributing a number of technical issues to the rush.

Launches in Australia and New Zealand are slated for next week. And the platform will expand to Western Europe at the end of the first quarter.

Analyst predicts Disney+ will exceed 100 million users by 2025.