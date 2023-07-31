Disney Names Susi D’Ambra-Coplan Senior VP For Affiliate Relations

Susi D’Ambra-Coplan has been named senior VP, affiliate relations at Disney Entertainment.

D’Ambra-Coplan had been VP, station relations at Disney. She succeeds John Rouse, who retired this month.

In her new job, D’Ambra-Coplan will manage affiliate relations for the ABC Television Network, set distribution strategy, negotiate broadcast affiliation agreements and achieve distribution revenue goals. She will also work to exposure and viewership for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN on ABC and ABC’s digital properties across 200 affiliated stations.

“Susi has been an invaluable contributor and teammate to the Affiliate Relations team for more than 25 years and I could not be more pleased to have her at the helm moving forward,” said Justin Connolly, president, Platform Distribution at Disney. “An accomplished, strategic and respected executive, Susi will continue to bring her wealth of expertise to successfully manage the company’s ongoing relationship with its esteemed ABC station partners.”

D’Ambra-Coplan joined Disney in 1992 as an account executive with Buena Vista Television in Chicago. She moved to ABC as director, stations relations for the northeast region in 1997 and made a VP in 1999.

“I am truly honored to lead the best-in-class Affiliate Relations team,” said D’Ambra-Coplan. “In this important time of change and transformation, we are committed to supporting ABC stations across the country with top-rated news, sports, and entertainment programming.”