Disney Loses 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Suit

A

federal jury in California awarded the British creators of the hit game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire $269

million in damages in a ruling that Disney-ABC has vowed to fight.

"We

believe this verdict is fundamentally wrong and will aggressively seek to have

it reversed," Disney said in a statement.

According

to the jury, which returned its decision July 7 after a four-week trial in

Riverside County, Disney "failed to perform the obligations of the rights

agreement" in its contract with Celador International. The British production

company was awarded more than $260 million for revenues from the network

license fee and another $9.2 million in merchandising revenue.

Celador

has been pursuing Disney and subsidiaries ABC and Buena Vista Television along

with Valleycrest Productions since 2004, when it first filed a breach of

contract suit.

The

suit shined a light on the age-old practice of "Hollywood accounting" - where

hit productions show little or no profit - and which lead Celador lawyer Roman

Silberfeld characterized as a "shell game."

The

trial led to subpoenas for a plethora of industry heavyweights including Disney

CEO Bob Iger, Michael Davies, the ABC executive who brought Millionaire to the States, and Ben

Silverman, who was then an agent at William Morris and who helped package the

deal. Iger's predecessor Michael Eisner, who was in Italy on business during

the trial, did not take the stand. But e-mails in which Eisner expressed his

desire to make many millions off of Millionaire

were read aloud in court.