The Walt Disney Co. reported it has more than 205 million streaming subscribers, adding 9.2 million subscribers in the second quarter.

CEO Bob Chapek said the company added 7.9 million Disney Plus subscribers and remains on track to reach 230 million to 260 million Disney Plus subs by fiscal 2024.

Net income fell to $470 million, or 26 cents a share, from $901 million, or 49 cents a share a year ago.

Revenues rose 23% to $19.2 billion. The company said it gave up $1 billion in revenue when its deal with Netflix for Marvel content ended early.

Disney’s operating loss for its direct-to-consumer business increased to $900 million in the second quarter from $300 million a year ago. Direct-to-consumer revenues rose 23% to $4.9 billion.

Disney said the increased operating loss was closed by higher losses at Disney Plus because of higher production, marketing and technology costs. ESPN Plus also had a larger loss and Hulu had lower operating income.

Investor concern about the growth and profitability of the streaming business had hurt Disney and other media companies. Disney stock closed at $181.67 on May 11, 2011. It hit a 52-week low on Wednesday, closing at $105.21.

Disney Plus had 137.7 million subscribers, up from 94.9 million a year ago and 118.1 million last quarter. In the U.S. and Canada, Disney Plus had 44.4 million subscribers, up from 42.9 million last quarter and 37.3 million a year ago.

On Disney’s earnings call with analysts, Chapek said more content was being added to Disney Plus.

“In recognition of Disney Plus’ unique ability to attract viewers from a range of demographic groups, we are selectively enhancing Disney Plus with general entertainment titles designed to drive sign-ups amongst specific audiences, and deepen engagement amongst those cohorts,” he said. “A benefit of our incredible creative engines and decades of general entertainment excellence is that we can reach these demographics not only through the creation of original titles but also by shifting resources from across our content ecosystem.”

ESPN Plus had 22.3 million subscribers, up front 21.3 million last quarter and 13.8 million a year ago.

Hulu had 45.6 million subscribers, up from 45.3 million last quarter and 41.6 million a year ago.

Subscription VOD-only Hulu subscribers rose to 41.4 million subscribers from 40.9 million last quarter and 37.8 million a year ago. and subscribers to Hulu Plus Live TV were 4.1 million, down from 4.3 million last quarter and up from 3.8 million a year ago.

“Our strong results in the second quarter, including fantastic performance at our domestic parks and continued growth of our streaming services — with 7.9 million Disney Plus subscribers added in the quarter and total subscriptions across all our DTC offerings exceeding 205 million — once again proved that we are in a league of our own,” Chapek said in a statement.

“As we look ahead to Disney’s second century, I am confident we will continue to transform entertainment by combining extraordinary storytelling with innovative technology to create an even larger, more connected and magical Disney universe for families and fans around the world,” he said. ■