Disney, Dish Extend Talks, Avoid FX, NatGeo Blackout

The Walt Disney Co. and Dish appear to have avoided a blackout of the FX and National Geographic channels that could have started at midnight eastern time Tuesday.

Sources indicated that the deadline was postponed and that negotiations have become productive.

Disney, which acquired the FX and NatGeo channels when it bought 21st Century Fox. began warning Dish subscribers on Tuesday that they could lose the channels.

Disney has initially warned that a blackout was looming in July, but an extension was reached at that time.