Disney, Dish Negotiations Continue Beyond Deadline

Executives from The Walt Disney Co. and Dish continued to negotiate over carriage of the FX and National Geographic cable networks beyond the 11:59 p.m. MT deadline.

The talks appeared to productive so the channels have not yet been blacked out.

FX and Nat Geo became Disney properties when the company acquires 21st Century Fox.

Other than money, it was unclear what issues the two sides were discussing. The networks involved in the dispute include FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, and National Geographic Wild.

Officials from both companies had no comment.

A blackout would add to the number of subscribers and channels unavailable due to carriage disputes and retransmission consent negotiations between programmers and satellite operators.

Earlier this week, a dispute with Meredith led to stations in 12 markets being blacked out.

The Fox regional sports networks and the YES Networks are still on Dish thanks to a temporary extension. It's unclear how long the extension will last. The 20 Fox regional sports networks are in the process of being acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Dish’s satellite rival DirecTV is embroiled in a number of situations that have resulted in stations and networks being blacked out.

On Saturday morning CBS owned stations in more than a dozen markets became unavailable to pay-TV services owned by debt-laden AT&T.

In addition to the CBS stations being off DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse, the CBS network is unavailable to streaming DirecTV Now subscribers.

DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers are also not getting stations owned by Nexstar Media because of a retransmission consent dispute. A number of smaller broadcaster are blacked out on the AT&T outlets as well.