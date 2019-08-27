Disney Warning Dish Subs of FX, Nat Geo Blackout

The Walt Disney Co. is starting to warn subscribers to Dish and Sling that they could be losing the FX and National Geographic network families at 9 p.m. PT Tuesday.

Disney acquired FX and National Geographic when it bought 21st Century Fox. FX and Nat Geo’s distribution agreements expired, along with agreements to carry the Fox broadcast networks and its national sports channels FS1 and FS2.

Viewers were first warned in July about a possible blackout, but the two sides agreed to a temporary extension.

“Our contract with Dish for the FX and National Geographic networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming,” a network spokesperson said. “However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so.”

The dispute affects FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic Channel and National Geographic Wild.

“Our goal is to keep these channels available to our customers," Dish and Sling said in a statement. "Disney, the new owner of these channels, decided to involve customers in the contract negotiation process at a point when there is still time for the two parties to reach a mutually beneficial deal.”