Disney Cuts Streaming Red Ink, Posts Higher Q2 Profits

The Walt Disney Co. reported higher fiscal second-quarter profits as it cut its streaming losses and saw big gains at its parks and experiences unit.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer business — streamers Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — lost $659 million, down from the $1.05 billion the company lost in the prior quarter. A year ago, the DTC business lost $887 million.

Direct-to-consumer revenues increased 13% to $5.5 billion from $4.9 billion a year ago as total subscribers to Disney streaming services dipped to 231.3 million from 234.7 at the end of 2022.

On Disney’s last earnings call, CEO Bob Iger announced a cost-cutting plan designed to reduce expenses by $5.5 billion and eliminate 7,000 jobs. Disney, like other big media companies, shifted its priorities in streaming from adding subscribers to reducing losses and eventually becoming profitable.

“We’re pleased with our accomplishments this quarter, including the improved financial performance of our streaming business, which reflect the strategic changes we’ve been making throughout the company to realign Disney for sustained growth and success,” Iger said. “From movies to television, to sports, news and our theme parks, we continue to deliver for consumers, while establishing a more efficient, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations.”

Iger said Disney will offer a one-app experience, letting consumers watch Hulu content through Disney Plus, by the end of the year.

“This is a logical projection of DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience,” Iger said.

Disney will be removing content from its streaming services and expects to take a charge of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion in the third quarter, chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said.

There will also be additional sewerage charges of about $180 million over the remainder of the year, she said.

At the end of the second quarter, Disney Plus had 157.8 million subscribers, down from 161.8 million at the end of the last quarter and down from 161.8 million a year ago.

Domestic Disney Plus subscribers fell to 46.3 million from 46.6 million at the end of the previous quarter and 46.6 million a year ago.

ESPN Plus had 25.3 million subscribers, up from 24.9 million in the previous quarter and 24.9 million a year ago

Hulu had 48.2 million subscribers, up from 48 million subscribers last quarter and up from 48 million a year ago. It had 43.7 million SVOD-only subscribers, up from 43.5 million last quarter. Hulu Plus Live TV had 4.4 million subscribers, down 100,000 from the previous quarter and down from 4.5 million a year ago.

For Disney, second-quarter net income was $1.27 billion, or 69 cents a share, up from $470 million, or 26 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 13%, to $21.8 million

Operating income for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution fell 42%, to $1.1 billion, as revenues rose 3% to $14 billion.

Operating income for Disney’s linear networks fell 35% to $1.8 billion as revenues dropped 7%.

Operating income for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products rose 23 to $2.2 billion as revenues rose 17% to $7.8 billion.