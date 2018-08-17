Disney Channel Sets Oct. 12 Premiere for ‘Coop and Cami’

Disney Channel said its new live-action comedy Coop & Cami Ask the World will premiere on Oct. 12.

The second episode of the series will be made available on the DisneyNow app and Disney Channel’s YouTube channel immediately following the premiere.

Made for kids and family viewing, the show features an ensemble cast led by young actors Dakota Loftus and Ruby Rose Turner. It focuses on siblings who co-host an online show called Would You Wrather that aims to solve the life problems of its millions of followers, known as Wrather-heads.

In the premiere episode, Cooper and Cami are preparing for their school dance when they learn their mom is ready to start dating again, now that it's been two years since their father passed away, according to Disney Channel. Much to their chagrin, her first date happens to be with their principal. Not sure what to do, they turn to the Wratherheads for advice, asking "Would you Wrather have your mom date the principal or take your mom to the school dance?"

The show has multiplatform elements. For example, from Aug. 17 through Sept. 21, the channel will mount a Coop & Cami Ask The World Challenge that invites audiences on social media to vote on which Coop and Cami video they would rather see on air. The winning video will be seen on Disney Channel on Aug. 24.

Season one of the series will include a music video, a series of live-action shorts and interactive challenges.

The series is a production of It's A Laugh Productions, Inc. It is rated TV-G.