Disney’s ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Series to Take Off Oct. 7

The new animated Star Wars series, Star Wars Resistance, will blast off with a one-hour premiere Oct. 7 on Disney Channel, DisneyNow and Disney Channel VOD.

The series will air later on Disney XD.

The show follows a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top secret spy mission.

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean as Kazuda Xiono, the young pilot; Suzie McGrath Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison; Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie and Rachel Butera.

The series was created by Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni. Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman are executive producers; and Amy Beth Christenson is art director.

After the U.S. debut, Star Wars Resistance will roll out globally on Disney Channels Worldwide