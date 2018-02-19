Disney Channel Renews ‘Andi Mack’ For Third Season

Disney Channel said it has renewed series Andi Mack for a third season.



The cast of the show got the news while making an appearance on Good Morning America Monday.



Filming is set to resume soon in Salt Lake City, the network said. Season three episodes are expected to debut later in 2018.



The series was created and is executive produced by Terri Minsky and also executive produced by Michelle Manning. Phil Baker is co-executive producer.



"A series about a girl discovering that her sister is really her mother was new territory for Disney Channel, but Terri's honest, authentic storytelling allowed our audience to connect deeply to these characters and their journeys of self-discovery,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “What she has crafted stands as a high-water benchmark for kids and family storytelling around the world."



The show's cast -- Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie and Asher Angel -- were on GMA to participate in a book donation in underserved communities through the First Book, Disney|ABC Television and Disney Publishing's "Magic of Storytelling" initiative.



Andi Mack premiered on Disney Channel in April 2017 and ranks among TV's top 10 series for kids and girls ages 6-11.



A one-hour episode will air Feb. 23, introducing turning points for several characters. Twelve new episodes from season two will debut beginning in June.



The series is from Horizon Productions.