Disney Channel Announces Third ‘Descendants’ Movie

The Disney Channel will make a third Descendants movie, it was announced during the airing of the network’s Zombies Friday night.



Production will begin this summer in Vancouver. It is scheduled to debut next year on Disney Channel.



Reprising their roles are: Dove Cameron as Mal, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as King Ben and China Anne McClain as Uma. Additional casting for Descendants 3 will be announced at a later date.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0ovuLsnU1A[/embed]





Descendants features the children of famous Disney bad guys. Friday’s announcement was made by Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, who hinted that the new movie would feature a new villain: Mal’s father.



"By adding a modern twist to Disney's most treasured heritage properties, the world of Descendants has become an instant classic. We're thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worlwide.



Descendants 2 has reached more than 71.5 million Total Viewers across 159 countries and 32 languages.