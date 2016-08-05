Disney Channel Orders Series 'Andi Mack'

Disney Channel ordered a new series, Andi Mack, from the creator of Lizzie McGuire, a big hit on the network.

Lizzie McGuire's Terri Minsky will be executive producer of the new show, about a 13-year-old whose older sister returns home and turns her life upside down.

Newcomer Peyton Elizabeth Lee will play Andi. The show, a single-camera family series, is scheduled to premiere in 2017.

"As a writer and creative force, Terri Minsky has a one of a kind voice that resonates with our audience, making them laugh and cry in the same scene with dialogue and storytelling that always feels honest," said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. "When Terri created Lizzie McGuire, she helped put Disney Channel on the map with a character that our audience could identify with and we look forward to introducing Andi to a new generation of kids and tweens."

"I could have done this show any number of places, but the only one where it would really matter is Disney Channel," said Minsky. "Andi only existed as words on a page until Peyton Lee walked into the room. I will never forget the magic of that moment – to meet the character I wrote. Actually, it wasn't until I met Peyton that I really knew who Andi was."