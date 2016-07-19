Disney Gives ‘Elena’ Big Introduction

Disney is using all of its magic to boost the premiere of its new series Elena of Avalor.

The show, introducing a new princess from Latin cultures, will be simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior on July 22 at 7 p.m. with limited interruptions.

Its lead in will be the hit animated film Frozen, which starts at 5:15 pm. During both Frozen and Elena of Avalor, viewers will get a first look at the upcoming short-form series Lego Frozen Northern Lights featuring the Frozen characters. Lego Frozen Northern Lights will premiere in November on Disney channel.

During the show, viewers will also get an exclusive look at a scene from the film Pete’s Dragon, which opens Aug. 12, a teaser trailer for the movie Beauty and the Beast with comments from star Emma Watson and a trailer for Disney Channel original move Descendants 2.

"Disney has the stories and characters that kids and families want, including an inspiring new story and character in Elena of Avalor," said Paul DeBenedittis, senior VP, programming and content strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, "and this programming event continues our commitment to serve our viewers."

The first episode of Elena of Avalor will be available July 20 on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior apps, Disney Channel VOD platforms and Disney Channel YouTube.

After it airs in the U.S., Elena of Avalor will run in 163 countries on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Princess Elena will also be appearing at U.S. Disney theme parks, in books and consumer products.

Elena of Avalor stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena. Also providing voices are Jenna Ortega, Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Emiliano Díez, Julia Vera, Christian Lanz, Jillian Rose Reed, Joseph Haro, Jorge Diaz, Keith Ferguson and Joe Nunez .

Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno performs the series' theme song and will also voice a guest role.