Disney Channel Orders Season 2 of ‘Raven’s Home’

Disney Channel said it ordered a second season of Raven’s Home, which is executive produced by star Raven-Symoné.



In the series, the one-time Cosby kid reprises her role as Raven Baxter from the comedy That’s So Raven.



When the series resumes production in Hollywood next month, Raven-Symoné will be joined as executive producers by Dava Savel and Michael Feldman.



"We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way,” said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming at Disney Channels Worldwide. “The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come."



Raven’s Home had its debut in July as the top live-action cable TV series premiere in two years among kids 2-11, kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14. It was also the No. 1 kids series among total viewers since Disney’s Bunk’d launched in 2015. In addition to viewing on TV, the series has had 10 million views on VOD and 4.5 million views on YouTube, making it Disney Channel's most streamed series.



New episodes of Raven’s Home air Friday nights at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNow on demand. All four seasons of That’s So Raven are available on Disney Channel VOD.



Raven’s Home also stars Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol.