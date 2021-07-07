Disney Adds Netflix Exec Ajay Arora to Streaming Unit

The Walt Disney Co. hired former Netflix exec Ajay Arora as senior VP of product, commerce and experimentation for its streaming services, Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star Plus.

In his newly created role, Arora will build out and oversee the commerce and experimentation team in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. He will be based in San Francisco.

At Netflix, Arora served as director of product innovation for growth. He previously led the product development team at Amazon’s Audible audiobook unit.

“Ajay brings a wealth of experience to Disney Streaming and will be intimately involved in every aspect of building out an innovative payments platform to drive global monetization across all our streaming services,” said Jerrell Jimerson, executive VP of product & design, Disney Streaming. “He will work in close collaboration with the existing team to continue the great work that’s been done to expand upon our world-class commerce and experimentation capabilities."