Disney-ABC's 'Live,' 'Millionaire' Renewed

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2016

Live With Kelly and Michael and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire both have been renewed, said Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution on Tuesday.

Live, starring Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan and executive produced by Michael Gelman, has been renewed on the ABC owned stations for four more seasons, taking the iconic talk show through the 2019-20 TV season. The naming of Strahan to permanent cohost in fall 2012 has pushed the show to continual higher ratings, frequently bumping CBS Television Distribution’s leader, Dr. Phil, out of the top slot even though Phil airs in more-viewed afternoon time slots.

Millionaire, hosted by The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison, has been renewed on the ABC owned stations, except WLS Chicago, through next season. James Rowley is the show’s executive producer. Millionaire, which has seen its ratings drop each season since host Meredith Vieira departed in 2013, will enter its 15th season on the air next fall.

“We are exceptionally proud of Live’s unparalleled success and are thrilled to extend our highly valued partnership with the ABC owned stations for many more years to come,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, in a statement. “We are also very pleased to extend our relationship with their strong stations on Millionaire, which continues to resonate with viewers across the country.”

“Audiences love watching Live with Kelly and Michael. During the last week of 2015, the show achieved a 1.8 rating with women 25-54, the highest rating in that demo of any talk show this season,” said Rebecca Campbell, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, also in a statement. Live is produced out of WABC New York in Manhattan.