Dish, United Reach Retransmission Deal

Dish Network and United Communications said they reached a retransmission agreement that puts stations in Mankato, Minn., and Watertown, N.Y., back on the satellite TV service.

The stations have been off Dish since Oct. 10. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Dish is pleased that our work on behalf of customers has resulted in an agreement for the restoration of access to United's CBS and Fox stations," Sruta Vootukuru, Dish director of programming, said in a satement. "We thank our customers for their patience while we negotiated a deal that allows us to provide channels at the best value."

Dish said it would restore United's KEYC-TV, a CBS affiliate and KEYC-DT2 (Fox), in Mankato and WWNY (CBS) and WNYF (Fox) in Watertown, effective immediately.