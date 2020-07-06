Dish Renews Carriage Deal With ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS said it reached a new multi-year renewal of its carriage agreement with Dish Network.

The agreement keeps the ViacomCBS broadcast and cable networks on Dish and its Sling TV virtual multichannel video programming distributors.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

ViacomCBS signed distribution renewals with Verizon Fios in April and Comcast in January.

Dish has been focused on its move into wireless with Boost Mobile.

The satellite company has been balking at renewing its agreements with sports programmers, including the NFL, whose NFL Network and RedZone channels went dark last month.