Dish Names Alagappan Chief Technology Officer

Dish named Kannan Alagappan as senior VP and chief technology officer.

Alagappan, who had been CTO and head of technology for Telstra in Australia, will report to Dish CEO Erik Carlson.

He succeeds Vivek Khemka who left last year.

"Kannan is an incredible strategist, technologist and an inspiring leader," said Carlson. "As Dish continues to deliver the best technology experience for our customers, and as we pursue our entry into the wireless industry, I'm confident Kannan's vision and leadership will prove transformative for our organization."

Related: Dish Debuts Streaming Stick Iteration of AirTV

As CTO, Alagappan will oversee Dish’s software and hardware engineering initiatives, and manage the organization's broadcast and satellite operations.

In addition to Telstra, Alagappan has held tech posts at Reliance, Jio and Rackspace.

"As an organization that is entrepreneurial to its core and is committed to delivering innovation and value to its customers, I can't think of a more exciting environment than Dish," he said.