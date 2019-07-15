Dish Debuts Streaming Stick Iteration of AirTV

Dish Network has launched an upgrade to AirTV, a configuration of OTT devices that combine the Sling TV virtual pay TV service, Netflix and over-the-air channels into a single user interface.

Now available for purchase from AirTV.net, the $80 AirTV Mini is an upgrade to the 4K capable, Android-TV powered OTT player Dish debuted back in 2017. That device came pre-loaded with Sling TV and Netflix apps, as well as access to the Google Play ecosystem.

Later, Dish launched an AirTV-branded router device that when combined with an over-the-air antenna, made local broadcast channel available on the home Wi-Fi network.

Dish’s Sling TV is now offering a promotion whereby new signups can get the network Wi-Fi tuner and an OTT antenna when they commit to three months of service.

Manufactured by China’s SEI Robotics, the Google Voice-enabled AirTV Mini comes equipped with a quad-core CPU and 2GB of RAM. Users simply plug in the Wi-Fi device into their TV’s HDMI port, and it will connect with Sling TV and Netflix on the open internet, as well as the AirTV broadcast TV router on the home network.

As for how many U.S. cord-cutters are using AirTV products at this point is tough to call. But AirTV is still very much a niche OTT solution. A recent Strategy Analytics ranking of the top streaming TV platforms didn’t even include AirTV to the list.

“The AirTV brand is committed to making local TV relevant and easily accessible to streamers,” said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. “The AirTV Mini is a powerhouse streaming stick with more memory and a faster processor than anything else in the category. When combined with the AirTV network tuner and the Sling TV app, the Mini delivers a superior streaming experience, especially for Slingers who want premium features in a small package at an affordable price.”