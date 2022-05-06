Dish Loses Subscribers on Both Satellite and Sling TV
By Jon Lafayette published
Earnings fall 31% with revenue down 6% and pay-TV customers down by 462,000
Dish Network said it lost 462,000 customers in the first quarter, a big drop compared to the 273,000 subs it lost in the fourth quarter and 230,000 a year ago.
Cord-cutting continued with Dish finishing the quarter with 10.24 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 10.71 million in the fourth quarter and 11.06 million a year ago.
Dish’s Sling TV streaming virtual MVPD lost 240,000 subscribers, finishing the quarter with 2.25 million customers. Sling finished the fourth quarter with 2.49 million subscribers and had 2.37 million subscribers a year ago.
Sling TV had a $5 price increase during last year’s fourth quarter.
Satellite subscribers declined to 7.99 million from 8.22 million in the fourth quarter and 8.69 million a year ago.
First quarter earnings dropped 31% to $433 million, or 68 cents a share, from $630 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6% to $4.33 billion from $4.59 billion a year ago. ■
