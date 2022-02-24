Stagnation TV? Sling TV Ends 2021 with 2.5 Million Subscribers, Less Than It Had Two Years Ago

Dish Network said its seminal virtual MVPD service Sling TV ended 2021 with 2.49 million subscribers, marking a decrease of 107,000 users in Q4 and putting the platform's customer base below where it stood two years ago.

Sling TV raised its prices by $5 across tiers in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Dish reported the loss of 273,000 pay TV customers in the fourth quarter, factoring in satellite TV losses, too.

Dish, which is pivoting to wireless, reported a full-year 15% revenue uptick to $17.88 billion.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call with equity analysts and journalists at 12 p.m. EST Thursday.