Stagnation TV? Sling TV Ends 2021 with 2.5 Million Subscribers, Less Than It Had Two Years Ago
By Daniel Frankel published
Dish Network's virtual pay TV platform continues to spin its wheels, with $5 price increase once again muting growth
Dish Network said its seminal virtual MVPD service Sling TV ended 2021 with 2.49 million subscribers, marking a decrease of 107,000 users in Q4 and putting the platform's customer base below where it stood two years ago.
Sling TV raised its prices by $5 across tiers in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Dish reported the loss of 273,000 pay TV customers in the fourth quarter, factoring in satellite TV losses, too.
Dish, which is pivoting to wireless, reported a full-year 15% revenue uptick to $17.88 billion.
The company will hold its quarterly conference call with equity analysts and journalists at 12 p.m. EST Thursday.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
