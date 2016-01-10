Dish, Cordillera Strike Retrans Deal

Dish announced Sunday it had reached a multi-year retransmission consent agreement with Cordillera Communications.

The carriage agreement involves 18 stations in 11 markets, including affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW and MyNetwork TV as well as independent stations.

Terms were not disclosed.

The stations went dark on Dish Jan. 7.

Cordillera said the deal came at noon on Sunday, Jan. 10 and that all the stations were going back up on the bird, which meant in time for the second round of NFL Wild Card games.

Cordillera thanked its viewers for their support.

This is not the first time that Cordillera went dark to a satellite TV service provider. Last January, 10 Cordillera stations went dark to Direct TV customers in seven states for about 10 days. The stations returned on Jan. 10, just in time for the AFC Divisional playoffs.

Mike Farrell contributed this report.