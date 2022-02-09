Discovery Says Deal With AT&T Has Cleared Antitrust Review

Discovery said Wednesday that it and AT&T have cleared antitrust review by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission for AT&T’s proposed spin off of WarnerMedia and its sale to Discovery.

The $43 billion deal will create Warner Bros. Discovery.

"The [Hart-Scott-Rodino] Act statutory waiting period has expired or otherwise been terminated, and any agreement not to consummate the transaction between the parties and the Federal Trade Commission or the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice or any other applicable governmental entity, has also expired or otherwise been terminated,” Discovery said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AT&T has previously said that it expects the transaction to close in the second quarter.

Earlier this month, AT&T said that the transaction will be structured as a spinoff of WarnerMedia that will leave AT&T shareholders with a 71% stake in the new company. ■