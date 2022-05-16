Discovery Plus Launching ‘Always Proud’ Content Hub

Discovery Plus, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, is launching a new hub of content celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community called Always Proud.

The year-round hub will launch with three new series arriving in time for Pride Month in June. The three series are Trixie Motel, Generation Drag and The Book of Queer.

“Discovery+ stands for equality, inclusivity and respect, and the ‘Always Proud’ hub will be a place that not only celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, but will amplify the its diverse voices," said Lisa Holme, group senior VP of content and commercial strategy. “We’re proud to launch this year-round platform that will share these authentic and untold stories with audiences around the globe.”

The entire season of Generation Drag drops June 1. The show follows five teen and tween drag performers as they prep for Dragutante, a first-of-its-kind drag ball event for teens and tweens. The six-part documentary series features Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela juggling the pressures of being a teenager and the pursuit of drag greatness and provides an intimate look into the lives of these teens, tweens and their families.

Trixie Motel launches with two episodes dropping June 3 and new episodes arriving weekly afterward. Drag queen Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, ventures into uncharted waters in the new Discovery Plus. The eight-episode series follows Trixie and her partner and property co-owner, David Silver, as they tackle the massive overhaul of a ramshackle mid-century motel in Palm Springs, California. Trixie secures “free labor” from friends, including hospitality mogul Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Nicole Byer, actor and musician Zooey Deschanel, Property Brother Jonathan Scott and drag queen/partner in crime Katya. More famous friends lend a hand during the season, including actor Leslie Jordan, musician and model Iggy Azalea, actor and television host Jonathan Bennett and musician Belinda Carlisle.

The Book of Queer launches June 2 with episodes dropping weekly. The five-episode docu-series highlighting some of history’s most fabulous “queeroes,” whose stories and contributions have been erased, marginalized or straightwashed throughout the years. Narrated by Margaret Cho, Dominique Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Will & Grace, Ross Mathews and Alex Newell, the show looks into LGBTQIA+ through interviews with queer historians and experts. Every topic has been rigorously researched, fact checked and supervised by executive producer and queer historian, Eric Cervini.

'Book of Queer' (Image credit: Discovery Plus)

Other shows featured in the Always Proud hub include the original 2003 series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project and I Am Jazz.

90 Day Journey: Kenny & Armando, Design Star: Next Gen, Secret Crush, The Cabins, PS Burn This Letter, Mind for Design, Self-Made Mansions, The Laundry Guy, My Lottery Dream Home, Seen and TRANSitioning also can be found as part of Always Proud. ■